Future Technologies for Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Manufacturing by 2027

High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market. Further, while gene therapy has been used mainly for the treatment of cancer, it finds growing use in the treatment of numerous uncommon disease for which there is no treatment at present. Product clearance for non-cancer applications signals a change in customer priorities toward other untapped markets.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Spark Therapeutics LLC

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bluebird Bio

GlaxoSmithKline

Celgene Corporation

Shire PLC

Sangamo Biosciences

Voyager Therapeutics

Dimension Therapeutics

others

One of the fastest-growing markets of the regenerative medicine industry is the global cell and gene therapy industry. In the forecast period, the demand is projected to grow at a faster rate, due to the growing incidence of many chronic diseases such as obesity, complications connected with cartilage, burns, diabetic foot ulcer, genetic abnormalities, and other unusual diseases worldwide.

The growing prevalence of cancer and diabetes in the global population is significantly driving the market demand. The therapy available has a substantial unmet need and is filled with cell and gene therapies. The demand is rising as support from numerous public and private sources become more available. Additionally, there is growing support for product clearance from regulatory bodies. Several governments build information within the public about cell and gene therapies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By indication, large b-cell lymphoma contributed to a larger market share in 2019. Large B-cell lymphoma is a highly prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in grownups. The gene therapy employs cells from the immune system of the patients to develop a custom-made treatment to combat cancer.

By vector type, retrovirus and gammaretrovirus dominated the market with a size of USD 390.6 million in 2019. The primary benefits of retroviral vectors are the ability to alter the RNA genome to a DNA genome that steadily incorporates into the target cell. Thus the retroviral vectors may find usage in a permanent modification of the genome of the host cell nucleus genome.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. The gene therapy market in the US is the main market for gene therapy-related clinical trials, with about 60 percent of all clinical trials globally being performed in the region.

In March 2019, in a deal with Nightstar Therapeutics, a gene therapy clinical-stage company in London, United Kingdom, which focuses on adeno-associated virus (AAV) treatments for legacy retinal disorders, Biogen announced its acquisition.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell and Gene Therapy Market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Competitive analysis of the Cell and Gene Therapy market

Regional analysis of Global Cell and Gene Therapy market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Cell and Gene Therapy market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Cell and Gene Therapy production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Cell and Gene Therapy market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Cell and Gene Therapy market

Global Cell and Gene Therapy market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

