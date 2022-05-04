Feminine Hygiene Products Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in women population is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Feminine Hygiene Products industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Feminine Hygiene Products market along with crucial statistical data about the Feminine Hygiene Products market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Ontex Group NV

Unicharm Corporation

Corman Spa

Hengan International Group Company Limited

the Procter & Gamble Company

Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson.

Government initiatives in several nations aim at educating women regarding hygiene and persuade them to use sanitary napkins. This is a significant factor boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing economies. Also, an increasing number of seminars and campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges across the globe about usage and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Ontex made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Limited about the acquisition of the feminine hygiene production facility in Rockingham County.

Rising demand for tampons is owing to the growing inclination amongst women, led by its improved comfort than sanitary pads. Furthermore, deploying tampons enable women to feel more active, without becoming concerned about the nit getting misplaced.

A dearth of basic cleanliness and hygiene was accountable for about 800,000 women deaths worldwide in 2019, making this the fifth most leading cause of mortality in women.

The feminine hygiene products market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period, due to presence of a large population. Several key players in the market have launched innovative products to suit the need for women's hygiene. China, in terms of consumption, is the second-largest market for feminine hygiene products across the globe, after the U.S.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market in terms of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global feminine hygiene products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global feminine hygiene products market?

Which are the popular product types in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What is the structure of the global feminine hygiene products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global feminine hygiene products market?

How are feminine hygiene products manufactured?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

