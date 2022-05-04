Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2027

Emergen Research

The rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma and the increasing awareness among patients about initial diagnosis are driving the demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

The Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The rapid growth of the global market for Hematologic Malignancies Testing can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma. 10% of all hematologic cancers are due to multiple myeloma. It is estimated that about 12,830 deaths from multiple myeloma (7,190 in men and 5,640 in women) will happen in 2020. Besides, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the initial diagnosis of Hematologic Malignancies is anticipated to stimulate growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Furthermore, the rising emphasis on personalized medicine is also expected to drive the market growth of global Hematologic Malignancies Testing. This procedure can be used in a very particular way to identify and diagnose disorders, classifying those through hereditary variance instead of by symptoms. This encourages more precise and efficient therapies, strengthening the prognosis of patients. However, complications related to genetic cancer tests' analytical reliability are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the forecasted period.

The key industry participants include:

ArcherDx, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Invitae Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Asuragen, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Sysmex Corporation received japan marketing clearance for BGI Genomics Coronavirus kit distribution. This initiative will strengthen its position in Japan.

During the forecast timeline, the Next-generation sequencing segment will hold the largest market with a CAGR of 14.8%. In next-generation sequencing, the steadily developing cohort of technologies allowing the detection of gene variations present in Rna and DNA. In the case of hematologic malignancies, such differences provide diagnostic relevance.

It is expected that the Leukemia segment will hold the largest market throughout the forecasted period. The demand for early diagnosis and growing the cases of leukemia are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

The region of North America accounts for the largest market in the forecast timeline. The presence of the key players, and the existing advanced healthcare facilities, are the forces responsible for growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Kits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunohistochemistry

Next-generation sequencing

Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Leukemia

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Lymphoma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Hematologic Malignancies Testing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

