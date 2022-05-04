Interventional Cardiology Devices Industry to Observe Substantial Growth of USD 26.84 Billion by 2028
Increasing geriatric population are significant factor driving global interventional cardiology devices market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size Worth USD 26.84 Billion in 2028
The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Industry size is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Interventional Cardiology Devices market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.
The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Steady growth of the interventional cardiology devices market can be attributed to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the US, and is responsible for around 655,000 deaths every year. Coronary heart disease is the leading heart disease type that, in 2017, accounted for the deaths of 365,914 individuals in the US.
cardiology devices deliver several benefits, including reduced chances of scar occurrence, reduced surgery complexity and time, and decreased pain. Additionally, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases result in an increase in healthcare expenditure, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of the interventional cardiology devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attacks account for over USD 320.00 Billion in yearly healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, and this figure is expected to reach USD 818.00 Billion in 2030.
The key industry participants include:
Abbott Laboratories
Terumo Corporation
iVascular
Boston Scientific Corporation
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
B.Braun Melsungen
Medtronic PLC
Koninklijke Philips NV
Biosensors International Group Ltd.
Endocor GmbH.
Others
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In June 2019, Terumo Corporation signed a partnership agreement with Orchestra BioMed, Inc. This partnership provides Terumo Corporation with exclusive rights for the development and marketing of Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).
Angioplasty stents find application to restore blood flow occurring due to blockage and to reduce heart attack risk. Stents are considered beneficial in reducing damage caused to heart muscles in the event of a heart attack. Also, stents may instantly relieve or reduce symptoms comprising chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath.
Among the end-use segments, the hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to robust presence of experienced healthcare professionals for installation of interventional cardiology devices and more advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, along with high purchasing power for advanced and dedicated interventional cardiology devices in countries in the region. Additionally, hospitals account for adverse event minimization in patients during critical procedures, including stent installation and cardiac catheterization.
Among the regional markets, the interventional cardiology devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, high deployment of advanced interventional cardiological treatments, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. Additionally, robust presence of leading interventional cardiology device providers in the region is another key factor causative of steady market growth.
Emergen Research has segmented the global interventional cardiology devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Angioplasty Stents
Angioplasty Balloons
Catheters
Structural Heart Devices
Plaque Modification Devices
Guidewires
Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Interventional Cardiology Devices industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Interventional Cardiology Devices industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
