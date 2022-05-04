Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits By 2028 | Lokon Pharma AB, Targovax, SillaJen, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.9%, Market Trends – Increased investments in research and development of advanced cancer therapies.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising awareness regarding need for early diagnosis are some key factors driving growth of the global oncolytic virus therapy market growth

The Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Industry size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report titled ‘Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market’ is a comprehensive report that offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market. The data is gathered through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals. The report provides full coverage of the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, trends, and growth prospects to offer a complete overview of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market. New entrants and top players can benefit from the data offered by the report to plan effective business and investment strategies. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Lokon Pharma AB

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

CG Oncology Inc.

ORYX GmbH & Co. KG

VCNBiosciences

DNAtrix

Targovax

SillaJen Inc.

Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease.

Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech made announced the signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial(GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are considered beneficial in stimulating immune responses to destroy cancer cells. In addition, certain monoclonal antibodies are capable of blocking the connection between the cellular growth promoting proteins and cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cells.

Oncolytic virus therapy in the treatment of lung cancer is used to deliver specific immunomodulatory or therapeutic genes to destroy cancer cells.

Oncolytic virus therapy holds significant potential to improve tumor cell oncolysis and circumvent resistance mechanisms of tumor cells. It was estimated that in 2020, over 0.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with lung cancer, which accounted for around 13.0% of the total individuals diagnosed with cancer in the same year.

The North America oncolytic virus therapy accounted for largest revenue share in the global oncolytic virus therapy market in 2020, which can be attributed to rising incidence of cancer, particularly among the elderly population. Furthermore, presence of major oncolytic virus therapy firms and rising investments in cancer immunotherapy is a major factor driving growth of the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

Thank you for reading this report. For further details or inquiries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

