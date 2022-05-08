Robotics in Healthcare: The Future of Robots in Medicine by 2022
The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Robotics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period.
The Global Healthcare Robotics Industry studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Healthcare Robotics industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.
The Global Healthcare Robotics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.6 % throughout the forecast period. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.
The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.
Leading Companies of the Healthcare Robotics Industry and Profiled in the Report are:
Stryker Corporation
InTouch Technologies, Inc.
Medrobotics Corporation
Intuitive Surgical, Inc
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Zimmer Biomet Robotics
Renishaw plc
Aethon Inc.
Hocoma Inc
Omnicell, Inc
Others
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.
The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Healthcare Robotics products is expected to drive the demand for Healthcare Robotics, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laparoscopy Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Emergency response robotic systems
Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
Rehabilitation Robots
Neurosurgical Robotic Systems
Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
Surgical Robots
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiology
Laparoscopy
Pharmacy Applications
Others
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobile
Fixed
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Rehabilitation Centers
Hospitals
Specialty Centers
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
