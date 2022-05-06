Mammography Workstations Industry: Sales statistics and Commercial revenue in new Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mammography Workstations Market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Global Mammography Workstations Industry report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Mammography Workstations Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Mammography Workstations industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

During the forecast period, the global mammography workstations market is expected to expand substantially, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. Rising demand for early cancer detection is anticipated to propel the global mammography workstations market further during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements related to imaging for breast cancer detection, such as breast tomosynthesis, is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

However, incapability of mammography workstations to detect all types of cancer is likely to impede the global mammography workstations market during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

EIZO Corporation

Sectra AB

Esaote SpA

Carestream Health, Inc.

Siemens AG

Hologic, Inc.

Barco NV

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Acessa Health Inc. was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The deal will improve the GYN (gynecology) surgical range of Hologic with highly compatible, efficient technology.

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

The multimodal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, since multimodal mammography workstations can connect the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and the radiological information system (RIS) with diagnostic solutions to provide high-quality patient treatment. In addition, diagnostic multimodal breast imaging solutions improve radiological performance, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global market, due to growing prevalence of breast cancer amongst women in the region. In addition, growing awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer is estimated to promote growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

