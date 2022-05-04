Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Witness a Healthy Growth Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays. Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms.

The demand for operating room integration is projected to show a substantial pace throughout the forecasted period due to a rise in the number of surgical operations, an improvement in patient preference for minimally invasive surgery, and patient health issues in the operating room

Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms. The new operating rooms contain centralized data and provide connections to audio and video, and monitors on all surgical instruments at the central command center, allowing the surgeon to conduct different duties effectively without the necessity of going past the operating rooms. Integration systems for operation rooms are configured for clinical operations to enhance workflows, operational support, and peer coordination.

The operating room integration market caters to the needs of minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, due to the increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, there has been a boost in the growth of the OR integration market.

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Statistics :

Operating Room Integration Systems Market Size – USD 1,313.6 Million in 2019, Operating Room Integration Systems Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Operating Room Integration Systems Industry Trends – High demand from developing nations

Some Key Highlights from the Report ;

By device type, the audio-video management systems of integration systems accounted for a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2019. These projected to rise with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period; due to the increasing risk of breaking or pulling the essential cord during surgery or damage to any equipment, there is a high demand for MIS attributable to its associated advantages such as healthcare facilities.

By end-use, the ambulatory surgical centers expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecasted period due to the lack of hospital beds and scarce economic resources, outpatient surgery is increasingly performed, allowing physicians to achieve a more significant number of day-care surgical procedures.

By application, general surgery applications are significant contributors to the Operating Room Integration Systems Market, owing to the growing number of hospitals implementing MIS technologies involving integration systems, combined with the rising number of chronic diseases and needing surgical procedures.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2027 . The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.

Scope of the Global Operating Room Integration Systems Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Operating Room Integration Systems Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market on the basis of device type, end-use, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Video Management System

Display System

Documentation Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Operating Room Integration Systems Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Operating Room Integration Systems Market report will be helpful for:

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Operating Room Integration Systems Market (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2027 .

To understand the structure of Operating Room Integration Systems Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Operating Room Integration Systems Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Operating Room Integration Systems Market , to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Organs on Chips a Market, with respect to key regions.

