Senate Bill 1206 Printer's Number 1624
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1624
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1206
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD, MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
judicial review, providing for criminal penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 1305.1. Criminal penalty.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if the
person intentionally and unlawfully alters, destroys, conceals,
removes or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of any
record for which a request has been made under this act.
(b) Grading.--An offense under this section is a felony of
the third degree.
