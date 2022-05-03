Senate Bill 1210 Printer's Number 1625
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1625
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1210
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, MAY 3, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 3, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8360, on that
portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over Clearfield Creek,
Ashville Borough, Cambria County, as the Francis and Robert
Zerbee Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Francis and Robert Zerbee Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Mr. Francis Zerbee was born September 21, 1923, in
Cambria County.
(2) Private First Class Francis Zerbee served in the
United States Army.
(3) During World War II, Private First Class Francis
Zerbee served in the 318th Infantry Regiment, 80th Infantry
Division in Saint Lo, France.
(4) Private First Class Francis Zerbee was fatally
wounded on November 26, 1944.
(5) Private First Class Francis Zerbee received a Purple
