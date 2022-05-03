Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,023 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1210 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1625

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1210

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8360, on that

portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over Clearfield Creek,

Ashville Borough, Cambria County, as the Francis and Robert

Zerbee Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Francis and Robert Zerbee Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Mr. Francis Zerbee was born September 21, 1923, in

Cambria County.

(2) Private First Class Francis Zerbee served in the

United States Army.

(3) During World War II, Private First Class Francis

Zerbee served in the 318th Infantry Regiment, 80th Infantry

Division in Saint Lo, France.

(4) Private First Class Francis Zerbee was fatally

wounded on November 26, 1944.

(5) Private First Class Francis Zerbee received a Purple

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1210 Printer's Number 1625

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.