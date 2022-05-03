Senate Bill 1210 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1625

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1210

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, MAY 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 3, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8360, on that

portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over Clearfield Creek,

Ashville Borough, Cambria County, as the Francis and Robert

Zerbee Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Francis and Robert Zerbee Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Mr. Francis Zerbee was born September 21, 1923, in

Cambria County.

(2) Private First Class Francis Zerbee served in the

United States Army.

(3) During World War II, Private First Class Francis

Zerbee served in the 318th Infantry Regiment, 80th Infantry

Division in Saint Lo, France.

(4) Private First Class Francis Zerbee was fatally

wounded on November 26, 1944.

(5) Private First Class Francis Zerbee received a Purple

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19