Bombora Featured as Part of New ABM Collection in the HubSpot App Marketplace
Company Surge® for HubSpot Helps B2B Marketers Identify Net New Prospects Outside Their ABM ListsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, was selected to be part of the new ABM app collection available on the HubSpot App Marketplace.
Bombora customers have relied on the company’s HubSpot App since August 2020. In 2021, Bombora updated the app so that HubSpot users could discover previously unknown, net-new in-market businesses automatically, helping them uncover valuable accounts that are primed to receive marketing and sales information.
Bombora’s Company Surge® tells B2B marketing and sales teams which businesses are actively researching their products and services, and to what extent. By integrating these weekly-updated insights directly into HubSpot, marketing and sales teams can align on the right accounts to focus on, create account-specific content and sales plays that scale leads and increase ABM effectiveness.
Company Surge® for HubSpot identifies which target accounts are most interested in certain products or services. This helps B2B marketers build account lists and dashboard views in HubSpot to initiate prospecting and nurture programs or align with sales reps on the accounts to prioritize outreach.
“Bombora has prioritized direct integrations and partnerships in order to make it easier for sales and marketing teams to access our insights without changing their workflows,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “HubSpot is one of the most well-known marketing, sales and service software companies in the world, and we’re thrilled for our app to be in the spotlight as they look to help B2B brands with their business challenges.”
Bombora has more than 100 integrations across the marketing and sales ecosystems, making its Company Surge® data easily accessible to the teams that rely on these data and insights.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.
Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
rcherecwich@witstrategy.com