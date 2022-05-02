The Total Economic Impact of Bombora™ Finds 342% ROI
Faster sales velocity, improved conversion rate, and churn reduction are among the quantified benefits
We did a review of other viable options, and nothing really compared to Bombora.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business-to-business (B2B) marketing and sales teams seeking to improve their results should consider Bombora. That’s a conclusion from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bombora, “The Total Economic Impact of Bombora™” — https://bombora.com/resources/the-total-economic-impact-of-bombora/?utm_campaign=2022%20-%20Sponsored%20Content%20-%20Forrester%20TEI%20report&utm_source=TEI%20Press%20Release — and announced by Bombora at the Forrester B2B Summit in Austin today.
The study set context, noting that “today’s B2B buyers are digital first, with remote work and an increased preference for immediate time-to-value changing how B2B buyers evaluate and purchase products. In this new environment, customer-focused data and insights-driven decision-making are crucial…” To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with Bombora’s Intent data, Forrester interviewed a decision-maker at an organization with experience using Bombora.
“We did a review of other viable options, and nothing really compared to Bombora,” a senior director of marketing data, financial services told Forrester.
The study found that by using Bombora, the customer had:
· Improved conversion rate by 18%
· Increased sales velocity by 30%
· Reduced customer churn by 10%, and
· Implemented data efficiencies that saved 4,500 hours per year
The interview and financial analysis found that the decision-maker’s organization experienced benefits of $5.4 million over three years versus costs of $1.2 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $4.2 million and an ROI of 342%. The client also cited harder-to-quantify business benefits, such as increased innovation and great customer service.
“Working collaboratively with our customers to help them generate outcomes has always been a first and foremost priority,” said Bombora Founder and CEO Erik Matlick. “That focus, along with the quality and efficacy of our data, has firmly established us as the leader in B2B Intent. Having further quantified evidence of our customers’ ROI is, while unsurprising, always gratifying.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionises the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
