Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,992 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 287 Printer's Number 1622

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1622

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

287

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, COLLETT,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND COMITTA, APRIL 28, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 28, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an

advisory committee to conduct a study on how to best assist

residents of this Commonwealth who have been impacted by

rising flood insurance premiums.

WHEREAS, Floods and hurricanes are a serious threat to this

Commonwealth by causing a loss of life and considerable physical

and economic damage to communities; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is one of the most flood-prone

states in our country due to flash flooding; and

WHEREAS, More than 350,000 Pennsylvanians live in flood-risk

areas; and

WHEREAS, According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management

Agency, 14 Federal disasters were declared for floods,

hurricanes and severe storms in this Commonwealth from 2003 to

2018, costing taxpayers nearly $1.2 billion in Federal

assistance; and

WHEREAS, The Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of

2012 (Public Law 112-141, 126 Stat. 916), which amended the

National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 (Public Law 90-448, 42

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Resolution 287 Printer's Number 1622

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.