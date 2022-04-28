Senate Resolution 287 Printer's Number 1622
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1622
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
287
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, COLLETT,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND COMITTA, APRIL 28, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 28, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an
advisory committee to conduct a study on how to best assist
residents of this Commonwealth who have been impacted by
rising flood insurance premiums.
WHEREAS, Floods and hurricanes are a serious threat to this
Commonwealth by causing a loss of life and considerable physical
and economic damage to communities; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is one of the most flood-prone
states in our country due to flash flooding; and
WHEREAS, More than 350,000 Pennsylvanians live in flood-risk
areas; and
WHEREAS, According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management
Agency, 14 Federal disasters were declared for floods,
hurricanes and severe storms in this Commonwealth from 2003 to
2018, costing taxpayers nearly $1.2 billion in Federal
assistance; and
WHEREAS, The Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of
2012 (Public Law 112-141, 126 Stat. 916), which amended the
National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 (Public Law 90-448, 42
