Senate Resolution 287 Printer's Number 1622

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, COLLETT,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND COMITTA, APRIL 28, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 28, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an

advisory committee to conduct a study on how to best assist

residents of this Commonwealth who have been impacted by

rising flood insurance premiums.

WHEREAS, Floods and hurricanes are a serious threat to this

Commonwealth by causing a loss of life and considerable physical

and economic damage to communities; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is one of the most flood-prone

states in our country due to flash flooding; and

WHEREAS, More than 350,000 Pennsylvanians live in flood-risk

areas; and

WHEREAS, According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management

Agency, 14 Federal disasters were declared for floods,

hurricanes and severe storms in this Commonwealth from 2003 to

2018, costing taxpayers nearly $1.2 billion in Federal

assistance; and

WHEREAS, The Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of

2012 (Public Law 112-141, 126 Stat. 916), which amended the

National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 (Public Law 90-448, 42

