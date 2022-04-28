Submit Release
Assistance for Livestock Producers Impacted by Severe Spring Storms

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2022

The Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is available to support eligible livestock producers who have experienced significant financial losses due to recent extreme weather in Saskatchewan.

"We recognize the recent spring blizzards have taken a toll on producers at a critical time," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "PDAP is available to provide timely financial support to producers who have lost livestock." 

PDAP provides financial assistance to producers in eligible areas which have experienced substantial losses or damages to uninsurable property as a result of natural disasters, such as the recent record-breaking blizzards in southeast Saskatchewan. Local authorities, such as municipalities, must request designation through the PDAP office to initiate assistance for residents following an extreme weather event.

Producers whose local authorities have been designated as eligible for assistance can make claims for livestock loss, provided no coverage for losses is already available through existing insurance or other programs. Compensation for livestock losses will be calculated using the rates under the Wildlife Damage Compensation and Livestock Predation Program administered by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Livestock losses have been reported in several rural municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan because of recent spring storms that included periods of heavy snowfall, high winds and blizzard conditions. Livestock producers are encouraged to take photos/videos and document all livestock losses due to these extreme weather events. 

For more information, please contact PDAP at 1-866-632-4033 or visit the website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/access-funding-through-the-provincial-disaster-assistance-program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-8621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca

Assistance for Livestock Producers Impacted by Severe Spring Storms

