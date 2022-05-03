Bombora Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner for Second Consecutive Year
2022 American Business Awards® Win Recognizes B2B Intent Leaders’ Ability to Solve Publishers’ Biggest IssuesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today. This is the second consecutive Bronze Stevie® Award for the company, after receiving an award in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category in 2021.
“Publishers comprise the core of our data cooperative, and our approach to data stewardship and product development always has their needs in mind. It is validating to have those efforts recognized for delivering on their promise,” said Steve Lilly, Co-Founder and SVP Data Partnerships for Bombora. “The Stevie® Awards honor the best of the best, and it’s a privilege to be in such great company.”
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
Bombora’s award was in recognition of the company’s Insights product, and its unique ability to solve one of online publishers' biggest challenges: the anonymity of their on-site traffic and audiences.
Transient audiences are a missed opportunity for publishers, and through Bombora’s Company Surge® Insights, publishers have greater visibility into their first-party business visitors. They use this data to report granular audience performance metrics to advertisers in order to better monetize their site traffic through direct, programmatic and native advertising solutions.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
