Making Science Enters the German Market and Launches Joint Venture with Independent Agency, Pilot
Continuing international expansion, Making Science expands to Germany by partnering with pilot. The agencies announced a joint venture, pilot Ignite.
The German market is among the top 5 global advertising markets and our partnership with the team at pilot will offer new opportunities to strengthen and accelerate the digital positioning of brands.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital acceleration, today announced its entry into the German market alongside the independent German-based company, pilot. Pilot’s clients include well-known international consumer goods brands such as Procter & Gamble, Stage Entertainment, Dr Oetker, Volkswagen Financial Services, and Pepsico.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Chairman and CEO Making Science
Through the agreement with pilot, Making Science will accelerate the growth of its German subsidiary Making Science Germany, GmBH with all digital marketing, technology, and data services.
In addition, Making Science and pilot announced plans to launch a new company, pilot ignite, to offer an integrated portfolio by combining access to the full range of traditional agency services offered by pilot and the innovative technology and digital marketing services from Making Science. Pilot ignite will leverage the extensive data management and analysis experience of the more than 400 team members of the Making Science software development team, and provide a variety of in-house software solutions.
Making Science will hold a 24.9% equity stake in the joint venture, which will serve direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands in the German market.
José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Chairman and CEO of Making Science said, “The German market is among the top 5 global advertising markets and our partnership with the team at pilot will offer new opportunities to strengthen and accelerate the digital positioning of brands. We are excited to gain a foothold in Germany and establish pilot ignite and Making Science Germany. We are pleased to have such a strong and recognized partner as pilot, as we enter the market.”
Benjamin Bunte, CEO of pilot ignite added, “Digitization, especially e-commerce, has grown as a result of the pandemic. Many advertisers did well, but now, are reaching their growth limits and finding it difficult to identify new customer groups with the existing communication strategies. And that’s exactly where pilot ignite can help.”
Bunte continued, “We are delighted to work with Making Science – they are the ideal partner for this project. Our combined experience will enable us to offer an agile and comprehensive service to our clients, while we will benefit from the mutual transfer of knowledge and skills.”
pilot ignite's headquarters will be located in Hamburg and led by pilot Hamburg's CEO, Benjamin Bunte.
This partnership with pilot makes it possible for Making Science to enter one of the top five worldwide advertising markets and continue its international expansion within the framework of its growth plan. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of the Swedish agency, Tre Kronor Media, which was completed in Q1 2022.
About Making Science
Making Science is an international digital acceleration company with more than 1,000 employees and a presence in 12 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, and the US. Making Science focuses on digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of which are continually expanding.
Making Science was ranked 15th in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022, in the "Technology" category, and recognized as the fastest-growing Spanish company in the technology sector. Making Science also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit community organizations that are committed to making a major impact on the future.
In 2021, Making Science joined Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, as a consulting partner specializing in digital, technology, and performance marketing for the international group, with the acquisition of a 7% stake in the global holding company.
About pilot
pilot is one of the largest independent agency groups in Germany. pilot began as a traditional and digital media agency and is now a full-service provider focused on effective brand communication. Headquartered in Hamburg, it has offices in Munich, Berlin, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Mainz, where more than 500 experts from different areas work in a coordinated manner. pilot creates innovative communication solutions with which brands can successfully reach their stakeholders, achieving measurable impact in today's marketing and media scenarios. pilot is a founding member of the global network of Local Planet agencies. pilot's clients include well-known national and international companies from a wide variety of industries, such as Dr. Oetker, Hochland, Techniker Krankenkasse, Smyths Toys Superstores, Jack Wolfskin, Stage Entertainment, and Amorelie.
Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609-870-0795
email us here