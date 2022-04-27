Submit Release
Innovation Challenge Winner Presents Vergo - a Workplace Safety Technology Solution

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2022

Today, Betterworks the winner of the Innovation Saskatchewan Innovation Challenge, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA), presented their solution Vergo at the SCSA's Constructing Safety Leadership Conference. 

Vergo is a software product that aims to prevent injuries in the workplace. Vergo integrates with existing worksite cameras to automatically perform ergonomic risk evaluations from the images. These risk assessments can help workers identify behaviours that lead to injury. With the technology, employers and employees can create safer work environments and prevent injuries. 

The challenge was launched in June 2021, and invited Saskatchewan's technology startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers to propose technology solutions to address the Government of Saskatchewan's priority of creating healthy, safe, and productive workplaces in the construction industry. 

"It is always exciting to see what Saskatchewan innovators develop through Innovation Challenges," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Vergo is another example of the strong technology solutions that are developed through this process right here in Saskatchewan."

Through a competitive process, Betterworks Technology was selected as the winner. Following a 16-week residency with SCSA and IS, the company showcased their solution.

"In the context of a tight labour supply, the construction industry has been looking for ways to gain productivity by adopting technology and leading management practices that also improve safety outcomes," SCSA President Collin Pullar said. "These productivity gains require investments in innovation, new materials, techniques and management processes that can enable safer and more productive workforces."

Innovation Challenges encourage Saskatchewan-based tech companies to find innovative answers to issues facing the public. Previous projects introduced tech responses to rural crime, online permissions for hunting and fishing on private land and tracking landfill waste.

Find previous Innovation Challenge winners and program information at https://innovationsask.ca/initiatives/innovation-challenge/previous-innovation-challenges.

Rebecca Gibbons Innovation Saskatchewan Saskatoon Phone: 306-527-8836 Email: rebecca.gibbons@innovationsask.ca

