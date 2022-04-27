Possible Flooding in Southeast Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2022

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising of the potential for overland flooding in the extreme southeast corner of the province late this week and into next week.

Two late winter snowfall events brought significant moisture to this area over the past two weeks, with much of this precipitation falling as snow.

Warmer temperatures and rainfall forecast for the area later this week may result in a rapid melt of this snowpack that could produce high flows and localized overland flooding in the area. WSA operates several control structures in the area that would be used to help reduce flows on the Souris River and divert water into major reservoirs at Rafferty, Boundary and Grant Devine. These reservoirs all have additional storage capacity.

The area of concern extends from Highway 1 south to the United States border and from Highway 47 east to the Manitoba border.

This includes Pipestone Creek, Moose Mountain Creek, Short Creek, and the Antler River and its tributaries, including Gainsborough, Lightning, Jackson and Graham creeks.

The public is advised to stay back from, and off, waterways with fast moving water, particularly if it is carrying ice and debris. WSA also advises not to cross waters of unknown depths by foot or by vehicle.

Where possible, it is recommended that steps be taken to protect personal property, including moving items to higher ground.

WSA's Emergency Flood Damage Reduction Program (EFDRP) is available to assist residents and communities respond to flood related challenges. For more information on the EFDRP and details on how to apply, please visit www.wsask.ca/efdrp.

For more information, contact:

Sean Osmar Water Security Agency Moose Jaw Phone: 306-630-4643 Email: Sean.Osmar@wsask.ca