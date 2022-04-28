Saskatchewan Ready to Welcome Displaced Ukrainians

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 27, 2022

The province has supports in place to assist Ukrainians coming to live in Saskatchewan. A pathway has been set up to ensure quick and easy access to health care coverage services and supports.

The Government of Saskatchewan has made amendments to The Medical Care Insurance Beneficiary and Administration Regulations to allow health coverage for individuals forced to flee Ukraine as a result of the war.

This amendment is effective back to January 1, 2022 and allows families arriving under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program to receive a Saskatchewan Health card for the duration of their immigration. The back dating is to ensure those who may have already left Ukraine and arrived here before the Russian invasion of February 24, 2022, are eligible for health benefits.

"We have all been deeply moved by the brutality of this war and the devastation Ukrainians have faced being uprooted from their homes," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We want everyone coming to our province to find a safe, compassionate and supportive place."

eHealth Saskatchewan, as the agency responsible for health registration, has created a dedicated intake program for Ukrainians to assist with receiving their health services card. Once the application is processed a letter is sent providing confirmation of health coverage details. That letter can be used to obtain health services until the health card arrives in the mail.

Details for health card application are available at https://www.ehealthsask.ca/residents/health-cards/Pages/Eligibility-for-Health-Benefits.aspx.

With an active health card, there are a number of additional health benefits that may be available to individuals and families. Details are provided at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/prescription-drug-plans-and-health-coverage/health-benefits-coverage/qualifying-for-health-benefits.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca