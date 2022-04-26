Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1615
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1615
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1207
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, COSTA, HUGHES, COLLETT,
CAPPELLETTI, PITTMAN AND MUTH, APRIL 26, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for medical emergency response drills.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1517.1. Medical Emergency Response Drills.--(a)
Each school entity shall conduct mandatory medical emergency
response drills for the students of the school entity as
follows:
(1) Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, each school
entity shall conduct an annual medical emergency response drill
within ninety (90) days of the commencement of the school year.
(2) A medical emergency response drill shall be conducted
while the school entity is in session and students are present.
