Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1615

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1615

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1207

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, COSTA, HUGHES, COLLETT,

CAPPELLETTI, PITTMAN AND MUTH, APRIL 26, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 26, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for medical emergency response drills.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1517.1. Medical Emergency Response Drills.--(a)

Each school entity shall conduct mandatory medical emergency

response drills for the students of the school entity as

follows:

(1) Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, each school

entity shall conduct an annual medical emergency response drill

within ninety (90) days of the commencement of the school year.

(2) A medical emergency response drill shall be conducted

while the school entity is in session and students are present.

