Senate Resolution 286 Printer's Number 1616
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1616
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
286
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, MENSCH, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK,
BROWNE, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, CAPPELLETTI, HUTCHINSON,
KANE, KEARNEY, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO
AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 26, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 26, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2022 as "Pennsylvania Community
College Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, For 59 years, this Commonwealth's community colleges
have provided accessible and affordable higher education,
workforce training and transfer opportunities for millions of
Pennsylvania residents; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania community colleges serve more than a
quarter of a million students across all of this Commonwealth's
counties, and 97% of credit students are residents; and
WHEREAS, One out of every four undergraduates of this
Commonwealth attends a community college; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges serve nontraditional students,
part-time students, dislocated workers and veterans in this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Community colleges offer increased access through
online education courses and programs, allowing students to
build their academic credentials and certifications while
