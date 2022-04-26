Senate Resolution 286 Printer's Number 1616

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1616

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

286

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, MENSCH, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK,

BROWNE, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, CAPPELLETTI, HUTCHINSON,

KANE, KEARNEY, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO

AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 26, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 26, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Pennsylvania Community

College Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, For 59 years, this Commonwealth's community colleges

have provided accessible and affordable higher education,

workforce training and transfer opportunities for millions of

Pennsylvania residents; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania community colleges serve more than a

quarter of a million students across all of this Commonwealth's

counties, and 97% of credit students are residents; and

WHEREAS, One out of every four undergraduates of this

Commonwealth attends a community college; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges serve nontraditional students,

part-time students, dislocated workers and veterans in this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges offer increased access through

online education courses and programs, allowing students to

build their academic credentials and certifications while

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17