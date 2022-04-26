Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,132 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 286 Printer's Number 1616

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1616

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

286

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, MENSCH, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK,

BROWNE, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, CAPPELLETTI, HUTCHINSON,

KANE, KEARNEY, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO

AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 26, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 26, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Pennsylvania Community

College Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, For 59 years, this Commonwealth's community colleges

have provided accessible and affordable higher education,

workforce training and transfer opportunities for millions of

Pennsylvania residents; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania community colleges serve more than a

quarter of a million students across all of this Commonwealth's

counties, and 97% of credit students are residents; and

WHEREAS, One out of every four undergraduates of this

Commonwealth attends a community college; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges serve nontraditional students,

part-time students, dislocated workers and veterans in this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Community colleges offer increased access through

online education courses and programs, allowing students to

build their academic credentials and certifications while

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 286 Printer's Number 1616

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.