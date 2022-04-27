To Create a Thriving World, Change the Definition of the Mind. Define the Mind as Separate Entities of the Mind & Brain.

The brain that creates emotional health, which generates wisdom and the mind that produces professional expertise are lumped as the mind when these are separate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Definitions determine the fate of humanity. Wrong definitions cause immense hardships and drain trillions of dollars. The true nature of the mind is trapped in ignorance. Our experts and leaders do not even realize the consequences of not knowing the human mind. They sleep well without trying to figure out the mind.Since time immemorial, the true nature of the mind has remained trapped in ignorance, and our experts and leaders are doing nothing about it.The mind consists of the brain that generates emotional health, which produces wisdom, and the mind, which generates professional expertise. Yet the two are lumped together as the mind. So all the focus is on optimizing the mind through mind education, while the brain is not just ignored; the brain is miseducated. A miseducated brain causes emotionally challenged brains.All society's ills are emotionally challenged behavior stemming from emotionally challenged brains. Making a mess of social standards.What the world needs is a new definition of the mind. The mind consists of the mind and brain. Thus we need a separate subject of brain education and brain therapy. The brain has to be educated and healed separately from the mind. There is a need to establish emotional health hospitals and departments.For The Kind Attention Of Our Leaders and Experts.Biden has assembled a team that has put its heart and soul into solving America's multiple problems. Every one of these problems has a fundamental cause that is under the radar screen of Biden and his team. His team looks at the symptoms of the problems and tries to address them symptoms. It is like trying to get rid of the heat and smoke instead of addressing the fire. No wonder nothing changes.Every crisis America is trapped in is emotionally challenged behavior stemming from emotionally challenged brains. Emotionally challenged brains are responsible for the mess in health, mental health, intelligence, emotional intelligence, education, relationships, tribalism, crime, social standards, prosperity, happiness, peace, etc.The mother of all problems is that our experts have yet to clearly define the mind. They lump the mind that generates professional expertise and the brain that generates emotional health as just the mind when these are separate. Thus all the focus is on mind education; brain education is ignored and is also miseducated. Resulting in emotionally challenged brains that cause all these ills of society.America and the world need a whole new brain education industry. Brain education creates emotional health that generates wisdom. Lack of wisdom is the world's #1 crisis. Unless our leaders go all out to create a wise America, nothing will change. Wisdom needs to be injected into every sector of life.It is sad and frustrating that every forum is ignoring and, even worse, is unaware of the emotional health crisis that the world is trapped in. Imagine Microsoft Foundation spends billions of dollars a year on health, yet even their agenda has zero provision for emotional health! No wonder the so-called normal society is subnormal. Imagine the difference our leaders will make when they take steps to change the world from subnormal to supernormal.Emotional health is the foundation of wisdom, intelligence, education, social standards, happiness, peace, sanity, prosperity, health, etc. It is the power behind every sector of life. Yet even an institution like the Nobel Prize Team has ignored emotional health. Why has there not been a single lecture on emotional health by them? Imagine if Biden establishes Wisdom/Emotional Health/Brain/Well-Being Hospitals and Departments!Even war is emotionally challenged behavior. Huge resources are diverted to indulge in emotionally challenged behavior, and no attention is paid to the real cause of wars - emotionally challenged brains.Wisdom is a tree whose attributes are the fruit. At every forum, the brilliant innovative thought leaders all promote one or more attributes of wisdom. They try to create fruit instead of cultivating the wisdom tree. It is the same story at the UN, Nobel Prize, Davos, etc.Again at every forum, the experts try to change the mindset. The mind is a fragrance of the brain. To change the mind, the brain has to be changed/healed. There are 40,000 books on happiness, yet not one teaches pure happiness. All these books try to teach the mind happiness, but what can the mind do when the brain is wired to generate unhappiness? So what we need is to change the Brainset! One of the benefits of this idea is that Mindfulness is a 55 billion dollar industry. Our leaders have the opportunity to create an equally powerful Brainfulness industry.ANYONE WHO IS NOT WISE IS SICK. WE NEED WISDOM HOSPITALS and WISDOM DEPRATMENTS.Here is the Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion-dollar and priceless applications. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a Here is the ebook:Here is the Emotional Health Magazine: