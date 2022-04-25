Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1612

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - has used to assist it in carrying out its duties under the act

of January 25, 1965 (1966 P.L.1542, No.538), entitled "An act

creating a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, for

the encouragement and development of the various arts, and

making an appropriation therefor," prior to the effective date

of this section.

Section 3. Arts and Culture Stability and Recovery Fund.

(a) Establishment.--The Arts and Culture Stability and

Recovery Fund is established in the State Treasury. The money in

the fund is appropriated on a continuing basis to the council

for the purpose of ensuring the stability and recovery of this

Commonwealth's arts organizations and programs to support

community recovery and resiliency through the arts.

(b) Sources of fund.--The fund may consist of:

(1) Grants and contributions from private sources.

(2) Appropriations made to the fund by the General

Assembly.

(3) Interest on money deposited into the fund.

(4) The sum transferred under subsection (c).

(c) Interfund transfer.--The sum of $25,000,000 is

transferred from money received under the American Rescue Plan

Act of 2021 in the State Treasury to the fund for the purpose of

providing awards under this act.

(d) Administration of fund.--The council may, annually, use

or disperse up to 5% of available money in the fund for the

administration of this act.

Section 4. Powers and duties of council.

(a) Authority.--The council may carry out the duties imposed

by this act, including the development of guidelines and

applications.

