Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1612
of January 25, 1965 (1966 P.L.1542, No.538), entitled "An act
creating a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, for
the encouragement and development of the various arts, and
making an appropriation therefor," prior to the effective date
of this section.
Section 3. Arts and Culture Stability and Recovery Fund.
(a) Establishment.--The Arts and Culture Stability and
Recovery Fund is established in the State Treasury. The money in
the fund is appropriated on a continuing basis to the council
for the purpose of ensuring the stability and recovery of this
Commonwealth's arts organizations and programs to support
community recovery and resiliency through the arts.
(b) Sources of fund.--The fund may consist of:
(1) Grants and contributions from private sources.
(2) Appropriations made to the fund by the General
Assembly.
(3) Interest on money deposited into the fund.
(4) The sum transferred under subsection (c).
(c) Interfund transfer.--The sum of $25,000,000 is
transferred from money received under the American Rescue Plan
Act of 2021 in the State Treasury to the fund for the purpose of
providing awards under this act.
(d) Administration of fund.--The council may, annually, use
or disperse up to 5% of available money in the fund for the
administration of this act.
Section 4. Powers and duties of council.
(a) Authority.--The council may carry out the duties imposed
by this act, including the development of guidelines and
applications.
