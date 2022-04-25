Senate Resolution 258 Printer's Number 1613

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - WHEREAS, The Treasury does not notify savings bond owners

when their bonds mature and become redeemable; and

WHEREAS, Due to the long maturity period coupled with the

other stated factors, many bonds become forgotten, lost or

mistakenly abandoned; and

WHEREAS, Consequently, over 80 million bonds, worth a total

of over $29 billion, have fully matured but have never been

redeemed; and

WHEREAS, These proceeds are, as a matter of law, a debt owed

to American citizens and are not the property of the United

States government; and

WHEREAS, It is estimated that the proceeds of matured yet

unredeemed and unclaimed savings bonds owed to Pennsylvania

citizens is between $928 million to $1.4 billion; and

WHEREAS, Though exclusively possessing ownership records for

purchased United States savings bonds, the Treasury is neither

required nor makes any effort to identify, locate or reunite

owners with the proceeds of their matured, unredeemed and

unclaimed savings bonds; and

WHEREAS, State unclaimed property administrators, including

the Pennsylvania Treasury, are custodians of unclaimed property

and oversee experienced staff and resources that are exclusively

dedicated and designed to identify, locate and return unclaimed

property, including financial securities such as savings bonds;

and

WHEREAS, Over the past 10 years, the Pennsylvania Treasury

has returned over $1.5 billion in unclaimed property to

Commonwealth residents; and

WHEREAS, Since 2016, through the Pennsylvania Treasury's

Bureau of Unclaimed Property, the Pennsylvania Treasury has

