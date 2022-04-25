Senate Resolution 258 Printer's Number 1613
PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - WHEREAS, The Treasury does not notify savings bond owners
when their bonds mature and become redeemable; and
WHEREAS, Due to the long maturity period coupled with the
other stated factors, many bonds become forgotten, lost or
mistakenly abandoned; and
WHEREAS, Consequently, over 80 million bonds, worth a total
of over $29 billion, have fully matured but have never been
redeemed; and
WHEREAS, These proceeds are, as a matter of law, a debt owed
to American citizens and are not the property of the United
States government; and
WHEREAS, It is estimated that the proceeds of matured yet
unredeemed and unclaimed savings bonds owed to Pennsylvania
citizens is between $928 million to $1.4 billion; and
WHEREAS, Though exclusively possessing ownership records for
purchased United States savings bonds, the Treasury is neither
required nor makes any effort to identify, locate or reunite
owners with the proceeds of their matured, unredeemed and
unclaimed savings bonds; and
WHEREAS, State unclaimed property administrators, including
the Pennsylvania Treasury, are custodians of unclaimed property
and oversee experienced staff and resources that are exclusively
dedicated and designed to identify, locate and return unclaimed
property, including financial securities such as savings bonds;
and
WHEREAS, Over the past 10 years, the Pennsylvania Treasury
has returned over $1.5 billion in unclaimed property to
Commonwealth residents; and
WHEREAS, Since 2016, through the Pennsylvania Treasury's
Bureau of Unclaimed Property, the Pennsylvania Treasury has
