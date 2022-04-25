Senate Resolution 284 Printer's Number 1614

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1614

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

284

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, BROWNE, STREET, FONTANA, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, APRIL 25, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 25, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 22 through 30, 2022, as

"International Dark Sky Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The welfare and enjoyment of this Commonwealth is

associated with its character, including its dark skies ambiance

at night; and

WHEREAS, Preserving and protecting the night sky enhances the

use and enjoyment of property through the use of appropriate

lighting practices; and

WHEREAS, Nighttime light pollution continues to increase,

further presenting adverse impacts on all Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania values energy consumption reduction

practices; and

WHEREAS, Sustainable outdoor lighting practices are desired

to decrease the human impact on the environment; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians can take action to reduce light

pollution by considering the purpose of outdoor lighting, using

the correct illumination level, limiting the duration of its use

to legitimate need and choosing lights that emit lower amounts

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18