Senate Advances Environmental Protections

Kate Kurera, Deputy Director Environmental Advocates NY said, “It wasn’t so long ago that the only thing that made an Earth Day agenda in the New York State Senate was a brief resolution. Today, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Environmental Committee Chair Kaminsky, and their colleagues have advanced a comprehensive package of legislation in honor of Earth Day that will reduce air pollution while improving the lives and communities that are disproportionately impacted. We thank them for their continued focus on the environment and look forward to working to see these bills become law.”

Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters said, “The New York League of Conservation Voters applauds our leaders in the State Senate for passing a series of bills geared to protect our environment, take nation-leading climate action, support electric vehicle infrastructure, combat the solid waste crisis, and build the green energy economy of the future. To achieve the bold goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), we need to target reducing the key emitters of fossil fuels: our buildings, transportation, and our sources of energy. With forward-looking legislation, including those targeted at our building and appliance codes, our New York State Senate is at the forefront of bold action. Thanks to Majority Leader Stewart Cousins and Senators Kaminsky, Parker, May, Gianaris, Harckham, Serrano, Skoufis, Krueger, Kaplan, Kennedy, Hoylman, and Kavanagh for sponsoring this series of bills.”

Sonal Jessel, MPH, Director of Policy at WE ACT for Environmental Justice said, “We have seen disadvantaged communities across the state suffer higher rates of illness and mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic, with studies linking the higher incidence of chronic diseases to the adverse health impacts of air pollution and other forms of pollution, which studies also link to the cumulative impacts of exposure in these communities. We need to stop treating these communities as dumping grounds for pollution and other hazards, including lead paint in older homes and mercury and other toxic chemicals in personal care products.”

Zack Dufresne, Executive Director, NYSEIA said, “The New York State Senate is living up to Earth Day expectations with their legislative efforts this year. We look forward to continuing our work with the Senate to deliver a cleaner and greener future for New Yorkers each and every year. When the sun shines on solar energy, every day is Earth Day.”

Rich Schrader, New York Policy and Legislative Director for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) said, "Among the many environmental bills on the Senate's docket this Earth Day, S7176 stands out as a way to save consumers' money while creating stronger efficiency standards for everyday electronics. S7176 will also strengthen building codes by directing the state to establish new codes for buildings to be designed in a way to reduce carbon emissions. A stronger building energy code will reduce the environmental impact of buildings – the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State."

Jessica Azulay, Executive Director of Alliance for a Green Economy said, “We thank Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the New York State Senate for their leadership during this Earth Month by, among other things, passing a foundational bill that will set new standards for buildings and appliances, save New Yorkers money on our energy bills, reduce air health-damaging pollution, and bring down greenhouse gas emissions. The Advanced Building Codes, Appliance & Equipment Efficiency Standards Act will save New Yorkers $15 billion by 2035 and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 3,700,000 cars off the road for a year. We look forward to seeing this and other laws to reduce fossil fuel use in buildings, identified as necessary for the full implementation of New York’s landmark climate law, passed by both houses of the legislature and signed by the Governor this year.”

Ned Sullivan, President of Scenic Hudson said, “Now is the time for action to protect our drinking water, clean air, public health and our planet and create jobs. Senator Stewart-Cousins' leadership has been, and will continue to be pivotal for all these critical goals.”

Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director at Citizens Campaign for the Environment (CCE) said, “CCE commends the Senate for passing a broad slate of bills that will fight climate change, address our solid waste crisis, and support environmental justice across the state. New York State is continuing to bolster its role as a national leader on environmental protection. We thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Kaminsky, and other environmental champions in the Senate for their leadership.”

Eddie Bautista, Executive Director, NYC Environmental Justice Alliance (NYC-EJA) said, “NYC Environmental Justice Alliance (NYC-EJA) commends Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority for passing this strong package of bills that recognizes that the time is now for further climate action. Disadvantaged communities across the state are paying the price of climate change. This package will help move New York forward towards true environmental justice.”

Kevin Miller, Senior Director of Public Policy at ChargePoint, the nation's lead EV charging network said, “The Empire State has long been an environmental leader, and with this package of bills, the State Senate is taking New York's commitment to a green future to the next level. By supporting public fleets as they join the electric mobility revolution and ensuring parking lots and buildings are prepared to meet increased demand for charging, these bills lay critical groundwork for New York to lead the nation's transition to electric vehicles.”

Betta Broad, Campaign Director, New Yorkers for Clean Power said, “We are thrilled that the Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2021 will be included in the NYS Senate's Earth Day bill package," said "This legislation will help New York achieve our climate goals in the building sector as well as saving New Yorkers $15 billion dollars by 2035, at a time when so many people are struggling to afford their utility bills.”

Jessica Ottney Mahar, The Nature Conservancy’s New York Policy and Strategy Director said, “The Nature Conservancy applauds the State Senate for passing legislation to reduce pollution and advance the transition to renewable energy in recognition of Earth Day. Passage of these bills follows historic environmental investments in the state budget, including the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act, a historic $400 million Environmental Protection Fund, and $500 million for clean water projects. We commend and thank the New York Senate, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Environmental Conservation Committee Chair Todd Kaminsky for their continued environmental leadership.”