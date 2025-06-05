Legislation Holding Public Service Commission Accountable to NY Ratepayers Passes Senate

Bill Sponsor Senator Leroy Comrie said, “As energy costs continue to burden working families, transparency and consumer protection must be at the forefront of our utility oversight. My Rate Hike Notice Act and Energy Planning Board legislation are about ensuring New Yorkers aren’t blindsided by rate increases and that their voices are meaningfully represented in statewide energy planning. I’m proud to join my colleagues in pushing for a utility system that puts people first.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The Public Service Commission should operate in the public’s best interest at all times and in every decision. My bills would, for the first time, make affordability and consumer protection the PSC’s core mission, expand the Commission to include a second Consumer Advocate, and authorize the PSC to consider both economic and non-economic damages — like emotional distress — when holding utility companies accountable when found guilty of bad actions. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins for bringing forward a second ratepayer protection package this session, and my legislative colleagues for their partnership in pushing for a utility system that prioritizes New Yorkers and not corporate profits.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Shelley Mayer said, “I am pleased that two of my bills passed the Senate this week as part of the ‘Utility Affordability and Empowering the PSC Package.’ My bill, S.7693, will require utility companies to return all profits in excess of their approved rate of return on equity back to the consumer as a credit on their bill. My other bill, S.5593, would mitigate the financial burdens placed on consumers when rate cases exceed the allowable time frame by limiting the ability of utility companies to retroactively recover increased rates. I want to thank every New Yorker who has reached out to me or my colleagues to voice their concerns about high utility bills, especially those in my district dealing with Con Edison charges. Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and my colleagues for prioritizing the crisis of utility bills, particularly those of Con Edison.”

Bill Sponsor Senator James Skoufis said, “When the power goes out — or the heat or water — New Yorkers need to know someone’s going to pick up their call for service. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for advancing legislation that will make utility companies fairer, more transparent, and more accessible for New York ratepayers.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Lea Webb said, “Too many New Yorkers are facing skyrocketing utility bills with little warning or control. I’m proud that my bill, S.8062, is part of the utility affordability package. This legislation creates an Energy Usage Monitor Program so customers can set their own usage or cost limits and get notified when they’re close to going over. It’s a simple, proactive step that puts power back in the hands of consumers and helps families better manage their monthly expenses.”