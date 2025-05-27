New York State Senate Marks Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony by Advancing Laws to Support NY Veterans, Service Members

Real property tax exemption for active-duty military personnel: This bill, S02068-A, sponsored by Senator Scarcella-Spanton, allows local municipalities to adopt a real property tax exemption for active-duty service members and military personnel who served in a combat zone.

Establishes an official state flag for honoring fallen veterans: This bill, S.02364, sponsored by Senator Scarcella-Spanton, designates the “Honor and Remember” Flag as the official state flag for recognizing armed service members who have died as a result of serving the United States in any war or conflict.

Real property tax exemption for eligible disabled veterans: This bill, S.1183, sponsored by Senator Addabbo, allows local municipalities to adopt a full real property tax exemption on primary residences of veterans with a 100 percent service-connected disability.

Veteran Family Educational Attainment Act: This bill, S.4358, sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey, allows a qualified veteran to transfer their unused tuition awards and benefits to their spouse or children.

Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day: This bill, S.4152-A, sponsored by Senator James Sanders Jr., establishes September twenty-second of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day in the State of New York.