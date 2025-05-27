Real property tax exemption for active-duty military personnel: This bill, S02068-A, sponsored by Senator Scarcella-Spanton, allows local municipalities to adopt a real property tax exemption for active-duty service members and military personnel who served in a combat zone.
Establishes an official state flag for honoring fallen veterans: This bill, S.02364, sponsored by Senator Scarcella-Spanton, designates the “Honor and Remember” Flag as the official state flag for recognizing armed service members who have died as a result of serving the United States in any war or conflict.
Real property tax exemption for eligible disabled veterans: This bill, S.1183, sponsored by Senator Addabbo, allows local municipalities to adopt a full real property tax exemption on primary residences of veterans with a 100 percent service-connected disability.
Veteran Family Educational Attainment Act: This bill, S.4358, sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey, allows a qualified veteran to transfer their unused tuition awards and benefits to their spouse or children.
Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day: This bill, S.4152-A, sponsored by Senator James Sanders Jr., establishes September twenty-second of each year as Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day in the State of New York.
New York State Senate Marks Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony by Advancing Laws to Support NY Veterans, Service Members
