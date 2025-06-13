Senate Passes Prison Reforms to Address Crisis in State Correctional Facilities

24/7 Fixed Camera Coverage

Originally introduced as S.7312 by Senator Julia Salazar: Mandates comprehensive audio and video surveillance in common areas of correctional facilities, with retention periods of one year, or five years if tied to misconduct or litigation.

Timely Notice of Death to Families

Originally introduced as S.5680 by Senator Julia Salazar: Requires prompt notification to the next of kin following an incarcerated individual’s death and mandates public notice on the DOCCS website within 24 hours of notification.

Terry Cooper Autopsy Accountability Act

Originally introduced as S.2510 by Senator Julia Salazar: Requires autopsy reports to include photographs, x-rays, and other relevant documentation reviewed by the medical examiner to ensure full transparency.

State Commission of Correction (SCOC) Expansion

Originally introduced as S.856 by Senator Julia Salazar: Expands the SCOC from 3 to 9 members and includes formerly incarcerated individuals, public health professionals, and civil rights advocates.

Correctional Association of NY Oversight Authority

Originally introduced as S.651A by Senator Julia Salazar: Expands CANY’s authority to conduct independent, unsupervised inspections, speak privately with incarcerated individuals and staff, and access quarterly data from DOCCS.

Tolling of Statute of Limitations for Harm in Custody

Originally introduced as S.844A by Senator Julia Salazar: Extends the time frame for incarcerated individuals to file civil claims for harm suffered in custody to three years after their release.

Video Footage Disclosure

Originally introduced as S.3653 by Senator Jamaal Bailey: Requires correctional facilities to turn over unredacted video footage related to any death involving correctional officers to the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation within 72 hours of the death.

OSI Data Transparency

Originally introduced as S.8249 by Senator Cordell Cleare: Requires DOCCS to report data quarterly to the Legislature and Governor on complaints, investigations, staffing, and enforcement actions handled by the Office of Special Investigation.

Study of Deaths in DOCCS Custody

Originally introduced as S.3853 by Senator James Sanders, Jr.: Directs the State Commission of Correction to investigate the causes of deaths in custody over the past decade and make recommendations for systemic reform.

OAG Conflict of Interest Reform

Provides a framework for separating prosecution and civil defense roles within the Attorney General’s office and allows the appointment of independent prosecutors when conflicts arise.