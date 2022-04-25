Animal Ortho Care Now Offers FitPAWS

Submit Release
ARDEN HILLS, MN, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Ortho Care (AOC) has announced it will offer FitPAWS, a member of the Paw Prosper family of brands focused on providing high quality canine rehab and conditioning equipment. AOC will now be carrying FitPAWS directly on their site, making it available to pet owners looking to rehab their pets at home. This new announcement comes on the heels of AOC launching an adjustable pet wheelchair.

While FitPAWS was initially developed to assist vet rehab specialists, there has been increasing interest from pet owners looking for new solutions to aid in their pets’ recovery and overall wellness. “We are extremely excited for this opportunity to offer FitPAWS as another rehabilitative solution for dogs when recovering from a CCL injury, surgery or managing ailments that come with age,” said Aneeta Boor Boor, General Manager of AOC.

The FitPAWS product line was designed to help strengthen muscles, increase range of motion and flexibility, engage neuromuscular facilitation, and improve balance control. “We find that when our braces are paired with a rehab regimen, like FitPAWS, our patients rebound from an injury faster and have strengthened muscles in the affected area. Understanding the importance of this is why AOC strives to provide more tools and resources for pet owners and vet professionals looking for a holistic approach,” continued Boor Boor.

FitPAWS’ website states that they use high quality materials and extensively test new products prior to launch. As a leader in canine rehab and conditioning equipment, FitPAWS has worked closely with graduates of both the Canine Rehab Institute and the University of Tennessee to develop leading edge products that support the latest approaches to rehab, fitness and training.

“The most rewarding part about FitPAWS is literally the joy I see on my dogs’ faces when I pull out the equipment! Dogs truly love working on FitPAWS equipment and want to please their owners and trainers by doing what is asked of them and seeing that for myself made me feel even more excited about my job,” said Sonya Courtney, Global Sales Manager of FitPAWS.


About FitPAWS
FitPAWS is a member of the Paw Prosper family of brands based in Denver, Colorado. Launched in 2014, FitPAWS is widely known among the veterinary rehabilitation and fitness professionals for developing safe products for fitness, conditioning, and rehabilitation for any dog regardless of age, size or breed.
Learn more: https://fitpawsusa.com


About Animal Ortho Care
Animal Ortho Care, a Minnesota based veterinary company, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for pets through the development of innovative technology. AOC’s current product line focuses on bracing, prosthetics, pet mobility devices and pain relief products.
Learn more: https://aocpet.com

