OrthoCor Medical Hires Alex Yeates as Director of Sports & Athletic Performance Division
Yeates will focus on supporting athletic trainers who work with high school, collegiate, and professional sports programs
The application of PEMF in the sports performance market creates new opportunities to expand the use of our products.”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based orthopedic pain management company OrthoCor Medical has announced the hiring of Alex Yeates as Director of its new Sports & Athletic Performance division. The division is part of a major restructuring of the company that also involved the creation of Government Affairs and Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales divisions. While the other two divisions represent the expansion and reconfiguration of markets that OrthoCor has been serving since 2015, Yeates will head up an entirely new business unit and direction for the company.
— Alex Yeates
Speaking about OrthoCor's Active System, Yeates said, "I see a need for it in the sports market. It's refreshing to be part of a company culture that wants to do amazing things. What we have here on-site, with R&D and manufacturing, there are so many possibilities. The sky's the limit!" The company's signature Active System line of products make use of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology to provide targeted therapy. PEMF has been clinically demonstrated to reduce inflammation and pain, ameliorate the symptoms of chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, and enhance natural recovery from sprains, strains, and surgeries. "Our company has always had the goal of getting you back to your normal activities," explains Fariborz Boor Boor, the Founder and CEO of OrthoCor Medical's parent company, Caerus Corp. "We want to do even more for athletes and help them return to peak performance as soon as possible." More information on these products can be found at the OrthoCor website.
OrthoCor places great value on helping patients recover without reliance on opioids. While OrthoCor has already emphasized serving general population suffering from chronic pain due to medical conditions, injuries, and advancing age, Alex sees new opportunities in the athletic space. "I started my medical sales career in the training room. It's fun, you're around the highest-performing athletes; the names you see on TV and read about on the internet," Yeates explains. "The application of PEMF in the sports performance market creates new opportunities to expand the use of our products."
Boor Boor agreed, adding "That's why we're expanding and creating these new organizations and verticals. We want to reach as many people as possible and help them live a better life. Athletes want to be on the court, the field, as much as possible. When they're hurt and experiencing pain, that keeps them off the field. It's a very unique market with its own flavor, that doesn't really fall into our established markets – commercial, distributor sales, Veterans Affairs, workers' compensation, or Med Legal." Boor Boor also alluded to new projects to come, adding, "Our goal is to keep athletes on the field as much as possible, to help them heal and get back out there. The current product will help them do that, but the new products that are under development will go beyond pain management to provide objective measurement."
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. OrthoCor Medical is part of Caerus Corp's family of companies.
Learn more about OrthoCor Medical: www.orthocormedical.com
Learn more about Caerus Corp: www.caeruscorp.com
Rachel Ankeny
CAERUS CORP
