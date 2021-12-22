OrthoCor Medical Announces Hiring of Two Regional Directors for Government Affairs Division
Tina Richter and Jeff Klunke join Vice President Chaz Harris in the department
I came to OrthoCor because I felt there is a significant deficit in our ability to treat our veterans and other chronic pain patients with something outside of narcotics.”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoCor Medical has released information regarding the hiring of two new Regional Directors for its Government Affairs division. Tina Richter and Jeff Klunke will divide responsibilities that include Veterans Affairs sales and support.
— Jeff Klunke
Both Klunke and Richter bring considerable experience to their new positions. An eight-year veteran of the US Marine Corps, Jeff Klunke comes to OrthoCor with experience working in regional sales management at Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, CorVitals, and Abbott Neuromodulation. "I came to OrthoCor because I felt there is a significant deficit in our ability to treat our veterans and other chronic pain patients with something outside of narcotics," Klunke said, referencing the rising awareness in the dangers of opioid dependency. "Chronic pain, obviously, is a very big issue in the veteran community. So is opioid use – and addiction. So if we can offer them something that can help alleviate their pain that doesn't involve narcotics, it helps to kill two birds with one stone."
Tina Richter's career is similarly wide spanning, with a long history of direct sales and team management that includes roles at Argon Medical, AliMed, and Medela Inc. "I love working with veterans," she said, "I love what I do. This is my passion, and that's how I got here." Richter then turned her attention to the current and future challenges facing veterans. "This generation of veterans has changed dramatically from previous ones in terms of what the problems are. So I think, not just about service now, but what kind of care will they need when they're in their seventies and eighties?" She specifically highlighted the potential for innovation and development represented by OrthoCor's in-house manufacturing capabilities.
OrthoCor Medical specializes in Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, providing a variety of devices through the OrthoCor Active System. More information can be found at www.orthocormedical.com/products/. Both Directors will report directly to Chaz Harris, who recently received a promotion to Vice President of Government Affairs. Harris has worked with OrthoCor for several years and previously served as Director of Veterans Affairs.
"We have two people that are not only knowledgeable about government selling, but possess work ethics that will help them succeed," Harris said. "I didn't hire people that I felt wouldn't be hard workers. My management style is to be there with product knowledge. I consider myself a resource, as help for them. I tell them I work for them." The Government Affairs division of OrthoCor is one of three divisions formed during the company's recent strategic restructuring, which also introduced a Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales division under Vice President Joe Khalifa and the Sports & Athletic Performance division headed by Director Alex Yeates.
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. OrthoCor Medical is part of Caerus Corp's family of companies.
