Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego County Reentry Facility Apprehended

SAN DIEGO — Special Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit apprehended Heather Gutierrez in San Bernardino County last night. Gutierrez had walked away from the San Diego Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in San Diego County on Wednesday, April 20.

Gutierrez, 21, was arrested without incident. She was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 and transported to California Institution for Women in Chino. She will be ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years and her case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Gutierrez was sentenced to state prison on Sept. 7, 2021 from San Bernardino County to serve two years for second-degree robbery.

The CCTRP allows eligib­­le offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

