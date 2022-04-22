Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

Eva Nordmark discussed transition package with OECD

SWEDEN, April 22 - Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs at the OECD Stefano Scarpetta visited Sweden on Friday to discuss the Government’s reform for improved adaptability in the labour market. During his visit, Mr Scarpetta met with Minister for Employment and Gender Equality Eva Nordmark and representatives of the social partners.

Mr Scarpetta from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD has visited Stockholm. The aim of the visit was to study the Government’s transition package for improved long-term flexibility, adaptability and security in the labour market. During his visit, Mr Scarpetta met with Ms Nordmark together with Minister for Education Anna Ekström’s State Secretary Kristina Persdotter. Mr Scarpetta also met with representatives of the social partners to discuss their role in the transition package.

The Government has approved the government bill ‘Flexibilitet, omställningsförmåga och trygghet på arbetsmarknaden’ (flexibility, adaptability and security in the labour market). The proposals come from an agreement between the Government and the Centre Party and are based on a proposal from the trade unions and private sector employers. All workers will gain better opportunities for transition and skills development throughout their working life. In March, the government bill was submitted to the Riksdag for processing. The Riksdag is expected to decide on the proposals in June 2022. When the reforms are fully operational, the estimated total cost to central government will be around SEK 11 billion annually.

You just read:

Eva Nordmark discussed transition package with OECD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.