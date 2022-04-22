Eva Nordmark discussed transition package with OECD

SWEDEN, April 22 - Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs at the OECD Stefano Scarpetta visited Sweden on Friday to discuss the Government’s reform for improved adaptability in the labour market. During his visit, Mr Scarpetta met with Minister for Employment and Gender Equality Eva Nordmark and representatives of the social partners.

Mr Scarpetta from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD has visited Stockholm. The aim of the visit was to study the Government’s transition package for improved long-term flexibility, adaptability and security in the labour market. During his visit, Mr Scarpetta met with Ms Nordmark together with Minister for Education Anna Ekström’s State Secretary Kristina Persdotter. Mr Scarpetta also met with representatives of the social partners to discuss their role in the transition package.

The Government has approved the government bill ‘Flexibilitet, omställningsförmåga och trygghet på arbetsmarknaden’ (flexibility, adaptability and security in the labour market). The proposals come from an agreement between the Government and the Centre Party and are based on a proposal from the trade unions and private sector employers. All workers will gain better opportunities for transition and skills development throughout their working life. In March, the government bill was submitted to the Riksdag for processing. The Riksdag is expected to decide on the proposals in June 2022. When the reforms are fully operational, the estimated total cost to central government will be around SEK 11 billion annually.