Global 3D Food Printing Market 2020-2027: Featuring Key Players - Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Candyfab, Barilla
The growing demand for customized food products and increased adoption from various end-use industries are driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for 3D food printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer’s preferences and needs by customizing the food products.
The advancements in technology has led to the technology being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global 3D Food Printing market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.
Key Highlights of Report
In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.
Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.
The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The global 3D Food Printing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the 3D Food Printing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the 3D Food Printing market.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Food Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:
3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Inkjet-based
Extrusion Base
Selective Laser Sintering
Binder Jetting
Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fruits and Vegetables
Dough
Proteins
Dairy Products
Sauces
Carbohydrates
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Government
Education
Defense
Emergency Services
Commercial
Bakeries
Retail Stores
Restaurants
Confectionaries
Residential
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 3D Food Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. 3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. 3D Food Printing Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. 3D Food Printing Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 8. 3D Food Printing Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
