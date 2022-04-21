York County DSS recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 20th, 2022 – Governor Henry McMaster has declared April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month” in South Carolina. On April 7th, he was joined at the Governor’s Mansion by DSS State Director Michael Leach and other leaders to speak in solidarity against child abuse and neglect. The South Carolina Department of Social Services recognizes the importance of working together to strengthen families and to ensure they have what they need to not only survive but thrive.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. York County DSS was joined by community partners to discuss the importance of education and prevention efforts in the community and to honor those who have been impacted by abuse and neglect. Representatives from First Steps, Elevation Church, the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) office, substance abuse providers, mental health providers, local law enforcement, and local school staff were all on hand. The event was held at the York County DSS office located at 933 Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

“Every day our team of child welfare professionals works to address and alleviate harm to children in our community by working directly with service providers and other community partners to strengthen families and promote the safety, permanency, and well-being of those citizens we serve,” said Laura Wasson, York County DSS Director. “York County is fortunate to have a strong network of providers who each play a role in the prevention of child abuse. We look forward to coming together on behalf of children and families.”

To learn more about how to participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit scChildren.org/capmonth.

