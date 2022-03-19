Beacon Technology Market Top Players, Business Scenario, Share, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing IoT penetration and growing government initiatives to improve the retail industry are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER , BC, CANADA, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Beacon Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing Internet of Things technology penetration, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries. The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government-organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

The high configuration costs and security problems are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Beacon Technology Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Beacon Technology market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Beacon Technology market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Beacon Technology industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eddystone

iBeacon

AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Ultrasound

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Real-estate

Aviation

Banking

Hotels

Retail

Education

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Beacon Technology market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees' safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Leading to AltBeacon's significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Beacon Technology industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Beacon Technology?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

