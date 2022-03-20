Next Generation Batteries Market Share & Competitive Analysis, Growth Prospects, Regulatory Landscape & Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective batteries is driving global next generation batteries market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Generation Batteries Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Next Generation Batteries Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Next Generation Batteries Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Next Generation Batteries Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Next Generation Batteries Market in each key region of the world.

The next generation batteries market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market. Major manufacturers of next generation batteries are investing significantly in development of high-power and safe battery technologies using 3-dimensional structures with high-density solid electrolytes and electrodes.

The rising need to supply reliable power in compact wearable devices has also resulted in increasing production of advanced next generation batteries with high energy density capabilities. The rise in purchasing power of consumers in emerging economies has boosted demand for electric vehicles and electronic devices and gadgets, which is driving utilization of next generation batteries for increasing efficiency of electric vehicles.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Segmental Analysis

The global Next Generation Batteries market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Next Generation Batteries sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Next Generation Batteries market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Panasonic announced investment of an additional USD 100 million in a battery producing factory in Nevada, US. This expansion is expected to drive battery supply to automaker, Tesla, for the production of its electric vehicles.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for largest market share of 42.9% in 2019. Rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies has resulted in increased demand for electronic devices, which is further driving demand for advanced next generation batteries in the consumer electronics sector.

The lithium sulphur segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Lithium sulphur batteries are being increasingly adopted in the manufacture of automotive and consumer electronics products owing to longer life span, and being more environmentally sustainable to produce in comparison to lithium-ion batteries.

Key players in the market include Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation batteries market on the basis of end-use, type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Nickel cadmium

Lithium ion

Magnesium ion

Lithium Sulphur

Solid Electrodes

Ultra-capacitors

Metal air

Nickel metal hydride

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Next Generation Batteries market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

