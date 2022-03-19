Smart Contact Lens Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The growth in demand for effective and innovative glaucoma management solutions and rising cases of diabetes-related eye problems are driving the market demand.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Smart Contact Lens Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Smart Contact Lens market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Smart Contact Lens market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Smart Contact Lens industry entails useful insights into the estimated Smart Contact Lens market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Smart Contact Lens Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Smart Contact Lens market.

The current trend of using contact lens over spectacles due to lifestyle changes and increased use of modern cosmetics among youth is also driving the smart contact lens market. Besides, the increasing rate of eye-related problems among the aged population is propelling the market. The extreme competition among leading players and the high cost of smart contact lenses hinder market growth.

The Global Smart Contact Lens Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

The corrective smart contact lenses will witness a significant market growth in the anticipated period owing to the comfortability and availability of fashionable color lenses. The therapeutic smart contact lenses will also experience steady growth with a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecasted timeframe.

The increasing growth of 3D movies and gaming with the integration of virtual and augmented reality will enhance the smart contact lens market. On the other side, the feature like realtime stress reading of eye due to these advanced technologies would help doctors deliver better treatments.

The continuous glucose monitoring smart contact lens comprises a sensor and wireless microchip to check physical issues like glucose concentrations in the tears of a diabetic patient and inner pressure of glaucoma. Implementaion of these sensors are creating a demand for the segment.

The technological advancement of medical devices with the integration of IoT is boosting the market growth. Besides, smart contact lenses can check the blood sugar level for diabetics patients and monitor the patients' physical condition. These technological development of medical devices are boosting the market of smart contact lens in the healthcare industry.

Escalating demand for glaucoma management solutions and a high level of consumer awareness in North America is expected to fuel the market with a significant CAGR of 11.0% in the forecasted timeframe.

Europe is following North America closely due to the widespread use of contact lenses and rising investments in research for smart contact lens. In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China and India are projected to indicate exponential expansion in the market due to the growing chronic disease of diabetes.

The leading players in the market include Google LLC, Sensimed AG, Novartis International AG, Samsung Electronics Company Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mojo Vision Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart contact lens market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corrective

Therapeutic

Lifestyle

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Video Game

Defence

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Smart Contact Lens market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Smart Contact Lens market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

