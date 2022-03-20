3D Food Printing Market Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for customized food products and increased adoption from various end-use industries are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for 3D food printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer’s preferences and needs by customizing the food products.

The advancements in technology has led to the technology being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.

One of the factors limiting the growth of the market is its reduced scalability. In a 3D food printer, a simple design can take 7 minutes, but a more complex design can take up to 45 minutes. The cost of the equipment is high, and the time spent on training is also a limiting factor. The food needs to be pre-cooked, and thus expected reliability and reproducibility for these machines depend on the proper preparation of the raw materials.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the 3D Food Printing market.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Food Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet-based

Extrusion Base

Selective Laser Sintering

Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits and Vegetables

Dough

Proteins

Dairy Products

Sauces

Carbohydrates

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government

Education

Defense

Emergency Services

Commercial

Bakeries

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Confectionaries

Residential

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global 3D Food Printing Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Food Printing market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

