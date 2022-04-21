Book lovers unite this Saturday

I love books

Call to celebrate World Book Day April 23

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call to Celebrate World Book Day this Saturday

World Literacy Foundation announced today a special celebration for World Book Day on Saturday April 23, by brings hundreds of participants together to share their love of reading

Special virtual online and social media activities around the world will unite cultures, languages and people from 91 different countries together as they celebrate their passion about books.

World Literacy Foundation, CEO Andrew Kay says, “a love and habit of reading is the key ingredient to allow a child to reach their full potential. Although in low-income homes, 61% of children don’t own a single book”. We need to do more to bridge this literacy gap. The pandemic over the past 2 years has widen the literacy gap with child from low socioeconomic background most impacted.

Mr Kay invited people to celebrate their love of reading by donating a book to a child on World Book Day.

World Book Day is a day dedicated to authors, illustrators and readers across the globe.

“Books are home to us at World Literacy Foundation, in 2011 our charity started by giving away books, offering free tutoring and nurturing a love of reading with children who were struggling to read.

These values and goals remain core to what we do,” says Mr Kay. “The power of reading and the power that books can transform lives and shape communities is as strong as ever.

“World Book Day” this Saturday is fantastic moment to be a voice and create local community awareness about the importance of literacy.

People can donate a book to a disadvantaged child as a tribute or honour to the person who introduce them to reading.

Details www.worldliteracyfoundation.org

About World Literacy Foundation

We are a peak globally literacy charity striving to eradicate illiteracy by 2040. We are guided by four principles: obsession to see children discover the joy of reading, a passion to reach the most disadvantaged, commitment to excellence, best practices and positive outcomes, and long-term strategy to the eradication of illiteracy.