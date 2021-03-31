Applications now open: Opportunity for young people who think global but act local

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Literacy Foundation Announces Open Call for a Local Literacy Ambassador

Registrations are now open for a community development and advocacy role with the World Literacy Foundation for 2021. The Literacy Ambassador role is a 5-month leadership development volunteer position. We invite young leaders who aim to make a long-lasting change in their community to apply before April 16, 2021, via our dedicated page, https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador/

“We rely on the power of young people to raise greater awareness about the importance of literacy in their local community and also join a team of 800 other young people globally to help reduce illiteracy rates in poorer countries” says Andrew Kay, CEO World Literacy Foundation.

The World Literacy Foundation is delighted to announce a call for young aspiring leaders to apply for the WLF 2021 Ambassador Program. This is a movement that strives to unite young people to create transformational change toward the improvement of reading and literacy rates. The five-month program provides young people with an opportunity to develop their leadership, community development and advocacy skills as they promote the importance of literacy to their local community.

Recognising young individuals as future leaders, Chief Executive Officer of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay says “We are very impressed with the high calibre of young people that have participated in the WLF Ambassador Program, and we are excited to work with them to raise awareness in local communities about the vital importance of literacy.”

According to studies, today 770 million people cannot read a single word, while another 2 billion people struggle to read a full sentence. Hence, Literacy is a global crisis, and has a profound impact on a young person reaching their full potential.

The World Literacy Foundation aims to educate people on the benefit of acquiring basic literacy skills. The cycle begins with a child struggling to read, professing into an adult who struggles with literacy and as a result becomes a victim of issues relating to unemployment, welfare, crime, and wellbeing.

The Literacy Ambassadors come from all walks of life and backgrounds, yet united to bring a voice of awareness, understanding and advocacy toward the issue of illiteracy and the lifelong social and economic impact it can have on a person. While joining the program, they have the opportunity to join a global community of fellow ambassadors to exchange ideas, foster collaborations and develop impactful plans. Sharon, alumni and WLF Ambassador for 2020, states: “I have always been interested in working in areas that empower individuals to their highest potential, together. This role will provide me with an opportunity to be a literacy advocate and promote literacy, which I believe is crucial to expand knowledge.”

About the World Literacy Foundation (WLF)

The WLF strives to ensure that every young individual, regardless of geographic location, has the opportunity to acquire literacy and reading skills to reach their full potential, succeed at school and beyond. The WLF works to provide free access to quality education materials and innovative solutions that target wide-scale illiteracy. For more information please visit: www.worldliteracyfoundation.org