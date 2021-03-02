In celebration of International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, gift a book to a girl who does not own one so she can reach her full potential.

GRANDVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 42% of girls globally do not own a single book.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, the World Literacy Foundation invites you to gift a book to a girl who does not own one so she can reach her full potential.

For every donation made, a book will be sent to a girl to develop a love and habit of reading, to become literacy confident and excel in school and life.

“Marking International Women’s Day and acknowledging the power and the immeasurable potential of the world’s 3.8 billion women is vital to our mission.” says CEO Andrew Kay.

He continued: “Advocating for and supporting the importance of women’s education in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals is a priority for our work. Whilst considerable progress has been made towards gender equality and women’s education; it’s estimated that more than 50% of women in the world still struggle to read. What’s worse is that they don’t own a single book. Lack of book ownership puts girls and women at high risk of being left behind at the start of their education journey and this must be prevented.”

Illiteracy has a lifelong social and economic impact on any individual, leaving them trapped in the cycle of poverty. The charity is dedicated to ensuring that every girl can access books and literacy support.

You can gift a book day via www.worldliteracyfoundation.org/donate and change a girl's life forever.

