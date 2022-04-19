Food Pairings for Tequila on Cinco De Mayo or Any Time
Premium Brands Like AsomBroso Are a Good Match for Much More Than Mexican CuisineSANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila is not just something to wash down a few tacos or enchiladas anymore. More and more, top chefs are incorporating premium tequilas into their recipes and recommending food pairings with the increasingly popular agave-based spirit.
AsomBroso Tequila of Santa Margarita recently asked South Bay-based Chef and CEO, Meg Walker, to prepare a menu of food pairings with the company’s tequilas and some of her favorite recipes. While Cinco De Mayo, the popular holiday celebrating Mexican culture, beverages and cuisine is only a few weeks away, tequila goes well with a variety of cuisines year-round.
Here are Chef Meg’s tequila and food pairing suggestions:
Starter: AsomBroso El Platino Triple Distilled Blanco
• Smoked Shrimp with Sweet White Corn Puree & Guacamole in Hand Fried Wonton Tacos
• Creamy Goat Cheese Fried Polenta boxes with Fresh Cherries, Marcona Almonds & Meyer Lemon Zest
Entrée: AsomBroso La Rosa Bordeaux Rested 3 Month Reposado
• Chipotle Tequila Braised Short Ribs with Citrus Rock Salt
Dessert: AsomBroso Gran Reserva Ultra Añejo
• Jalisco Pot de Crème with Fresh Berries and Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream in a jar
Chef Meg Walker is Executive Chef and of Made by Meg, which has quickly become the premiere chef-driven catering company in Southern California. Made by Meg specializes in seasonal cuisine and an unprecedented caliber of service, caters over 600 events each year and employs more than 250 people. In addition to her thriving catering business, Meg recently expanded her resumé to become the proud operator and exclusive caterer of the historic La Venta Inn. Here, she is continuing the Inn’s 60-plus-year legacy of hosting memorable seaside events. Meg is a Manhattan Beach native and currently resides in the South Bay with her husband and two young daughters.
AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.” The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas made to be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning El Platino blanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $40 per 750 ml bottle, to its Anejo Reposada at $130, to its pinnacle product, The Collaboration Extra Anejo tequila, priced at more than $1,800 per 750 ml bottle.
The company’s products are distributed in 28 states, with the goal of expanding distribution to all 50 US states and Canada over the next six months. Its brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More, and a reorder rate of 85%. The company has seen a 750% increase in revenues over the past year as the premium tequila market grows, with projections of nearly 75% additional market growth in the next five years.
For more information:
https://www.atequila.com
https://www.startengine.com/asombroso
Or contact Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com.
###
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 3109130625
email us here