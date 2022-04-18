Whole Exome Sequencing Market Emerging Growth, Trends By Top Key Players, product, application, end-use and region

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Whole Exome Sequencing Market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market is poised to witness massive growth over the forecast period. A slew of factors is accountable for this market’s growth in the upcoming years, such as increasing organ failure and physical disability due to age-related or congenital disorders and the growing geriatric population. The emergence of new technologies in bionic research, the increasing number of accidents and injuries causing organ deletion, a majority of the population long awaiting organ transplants, and a lack of organ donors are the other key drivers for market growth.

Whole exome sequencing (WES) has been widely used in clinical diagnostics to determine underlying genetic cause of inherited diseases and is increasingly being utilized in gene discovery in patients with autism, brain malformations, congenital heart disease, and epilepsy, among others. Whole exome sequencing is extensively used for diagnostic evaluation of disorders that are genetically heterogeneous, such as complex neurological disorders and multiple congenital anomalies, which has further increased its application in research and development activities and is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific Group, GENEWIZ, Inc., Knome, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., and Beijing Genomics Institute.

Services segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to growing demand for high-throughput data analysis services that offer advanced biometrics visualization to help researchers save resources and time.

Sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of sequencing by synthesis for whole exome sequencing as it generates precise data and minimizes errors.

Personalized medicine segment is expected to register significant revenue share over the forecast period attributed to growing demand for personalized therapies, rising progress in genetic medicine, and application of whole exome sequencing to develop robust diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Academic institutions and research centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate other segments over the forecast period. Increasing application of whole exome sequencing technique in genetic laboratories, rising investment to accelerate genomic research, and growing research and development activities in biopharmaceutical sector are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Whole Exome Sequencing Market is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the market are profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are turning their focus increasingly on product customization through customer interaction.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Products

Kits

DNA Fragmentation End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation Kits

Target Enrichment Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Diagnostics

Cancer

Monogenic Disorders

Diabetes

Others

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Academic Institutions & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Whole Exome Sequencing Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Points Covered in The Report :

The major points considered in the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market report include the leading competitors operating in the global market.

The report also contains the company profiles of the players operating in the global market.

The manufacture, production, sales, future strategies, and the technological capabilities of the leading manufacturers are also included in the report.

The growth factors of the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market are explained in-depth, wherein the different end-users of the market are discussed precisely.

The report also talks about the key application areas of the global market, thereby providing an accurate description of the market to the readers/users.

The report incorporates the SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of the industry experts and professionals. The experts analyzed the export/import policies that are favorably influencing the growth of the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market .

