Single Cell Sequencing Market Business Growth, Top Players, Scope, Business Scenario Outlook By 2027 | Emergen Research

Single Cell Sequencing Market Size – USD 1,136.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global single-cell sequencing market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Single Cell Sequencing Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Single Cell Sequencing Market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The global single-cell sequencing market is expected to reach USD 3,230.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Single-cell sequencing finds widespread use in resolving heterogeneity of tumor, reconstruction of cancer cell evolutionary courses, and identification of rare sub-clones, thereby providing a promising technique for addressing resistance to drugs. Recently, researchers at the University of South California (USC) have developed a method using single-cell sequencing to identify sub-clones in cancer tissue that could provide important biological insights into how cancer progresses, how it spreads, and why it can become resistant to treatment.

Increased investment in the R&D activities by the companies in the single-cell sequencing industry crucial in driving the growth of the market. For instance, 10X Genomics, a leading biotech firm engaged in the design and production of tech for genome sequencing, reported that its R&D expenditures rose to USD 22.2 million in the third quarter 0f 2019 from USD 11.1 million in 2018 during the same period, fueled by increased funding in workforce hiring, infrastructure development, and supplies.

Leading companies profiled in the report Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report. :

Single-cell isolation aids in achieving cell viability of 99.0% without interfering with whole genome amplification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or whole transcriptome amplification (WTA) reactions and therefore held a substantial share of the market in 2019.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has drawn the attention of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics.

Instruments, in terms of revenue, held a larger market share in 2019, owing to the development and usage of advanced tools and solutions in the treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases.

Single-cell sequencing enables the categorization of cell types, as well as subtypes in the central nervous system at the transcriptome level, thereby aiding to solve issues associated with the complexity and heterogeneity of the nervous system and find out the brain formation mechanisms at various stages of developmental.

Single Cell Sequencing Market is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the market are profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are turning their focus increasingly on product customization through customer interaction.

Segments covered in the report :

Emergen Research has segmented the global single-cell sequencing market on the basis of product type, workflow, technology, disease type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

PCR

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Immunology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Single Cell Sequencing Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Points Covered in The Report :

The major points considered in the Global Single Cell Sequencing Market report include the leading competitors operating in the global market.

The report also contains the company profiles of the players operating in the global market.

The manufacture, production, sales, future strategies, and the technological capabilities of the leading manufacturers are also included in the report.

The growth factors of the Global Single Cell Sequencing Market are explained in-depth, wherein the different end-users of the market are discussed precisely.

The report also talks about the key application areas of the global market, thereby providing an accurate description of the market to the readers/users.

The report incorporates the SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of the industry experts and professionals. The experts analyzed the export/import policies that are favorably influencing the growth of the Global Single Cell Sequencing Market .

