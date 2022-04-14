Global Healthcare Distribution Market 2021 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Distribution Market Size – USD 808.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigative report titled “Global Healthcare Distribution Market ” has been added by Emergen Research to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Healthcare Distribution Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Favorable investments on research and development activities for the development of pharmaceutical products is supporting growing demand and driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

Retail pharmacies segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of health and wellness services in retail pharmacies and timely delivery of mail order pharmacies is driving rising consumer preference towards retail pharmacies.

Our report contains current and latest market trends, market shares of companies, market forecasts, competition benchmarking, competition mapping and an in-depth analysis of the most important sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. To estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Healthcare Distribution Market , we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Key players in the market include :

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation and Aetion announced a strategic collaboration, which is focused on advancing the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in cancer research in order to provide benefit to regulators, patients, payers, and the biopharma industry.

The collaboration is expected to provide best-in-class solutions in multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, and melanoma cancers. The joint solutions consist of the Aetion Evidence Platform with data from McKesson’s iKnowMed oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to power regulatory-grade outcomes research.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global healthcare distribution market in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases among the growing geriatric population is driving demand for distribution services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Healthcare Distribution Market products is expected to drive the demand for Healthcare Distribution Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Segmented the global Healthcare Distribution Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2028, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2028. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

