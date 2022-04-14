Medical Supplies Market Trends Till 2027 Analysis by Key Vendors Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson etc

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigative report titled “Global Medical Supplies Market ” has been added by Emergen Research to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Medical Supplies Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.

The medical supplies market will witness significant growth owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure along with technological advancement in medical equipment. Other factors, such as the rise in trauma injuries, infectious diseases, and road injuries, are also expected to contribute to market demand. Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the medical supplies market positively.

Our report contains current and latest market trends, market shares of companies, market forecasts, competition benchmarking, competition mapping and an in-depth analysis of the most important sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. To estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Medical Supplies Market , we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Key players in the market include :

Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The growth in the level of awareness of worker's health and safety, and the rise in the number of deaths, particularly in the emerging nations, is creating a need for personal protective equipment, hence driving the segment's demand.

The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the advanced wound care segment. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

Hospitals held the largest share in the medical supplies market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The medical supplies market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Medical Supplies Market products is expected to drive the demand for Medical Supplies Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Segmented the global Medical Supplies Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Supplies Market on the type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Supplies

Blood Collection Consumables

Other

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Respiratory

Infection Control

Cardiology

IVD

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2027, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2027. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

