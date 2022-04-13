AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Future Trends, Analysis, Outlook and Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report delivers a methodical study of the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market fragments and an extensive analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful assessment of the recent market trends as well as the future prospects are offered in the report. It further shares an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and their role in shaping the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been recently mentioned in the report to aid business professionals to recognize the risks in a better manner. It focuses on the vital players and their significant strategies to remain in the principal position.

The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market size reached USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technology is a key factor driving global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market revenue growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled digital health technologies coupled with patient support platforms is expected to improve patient engagement and retention throughout study duration as well as after study termination, which is expected to propel revenue growth of the global AI-based clinical trial solution provider market.

AI, Machine Learning (ML), and deep learning techniques are increasingly improving clinical trial efficiencies, optimizing processes associated with clinical practice, and enabling pharmaceutical companies to develop new drugs and therapies faster, and in a more cost-effective way. This is expected to boost global AI-based clinical trial solution provider market growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Key players in the market AiCure, LLC, Unlearn.AI, Inc., BioAge Labs Inc., Antidote Technologies, Inc., Saama Technologies Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Concentro Health AI, Deep 6 AI Inc., PathAI Inc., and Owkin Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cancer segment is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising focus on integrating AI in cancer care to improve speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis, to aid in clinical decision-making, and lead to improved healthcare outcomes, coupled with increasing investment in AI-enabled clinical trials to develop novel therapeutic drugs for cancer treatment.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising implementation of AI-based solutions to improve clinical trial design, increasing number of research studies conducted to develop therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, Central Nervous System Disorders (CNS), and increasing number of partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies in niche drug discovery.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market ?

Which regional AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market will emerge as a forerunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a steady pace?

What are the growth opportunities that could emerge as top industry players in the coming years?

What are the main challenges that the global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market could face in the future?

What are the leading companies in the world market of AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market ?

What are the main trends that have a positive impact on the growth of the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market ?

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Are :

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Phase-I

Phase-II

Phase-III

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Metabolic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Academia

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market By Clinical Trial Phase Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market By Therapeutic Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market By End-Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

