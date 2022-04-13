Biobanking Market Trend, Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Biobanking Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report delivers a methodical study of the Biobanking Market fragments and an extensive analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful assessment of the recent market trends as well as the future prospects are offered in the report. It further shares an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and their role in shaping the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been recently mentioned in the report to aid business professionals to recognize the risks in a better manner. It focuses on the vital players and their significant strategies to remain in the principal position.

The global biobanking market size is expected to reach USD 67.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing genomic research activities and investment in R&D by major companies is driving global biobanking market revenue growth. Surge in research activities of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapeutics, and cell and gene therapy is also driving revenue growth of the global market.

Biobanking market revenue growth is also driven by increase in application of bio-banked samples. Biobanks focusing on plants, animals, and microbes are evolving rapidly. Different types of biobanks are gaining traction, such as disease-centric biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others, which is driving market revenue growth.

Key players in the market K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Blood product segment registered a significantly robust revenue growth rate in 2020. Blood is among the most common biospecimens collected in human biobanks as it is a source of RNA and DNA. Blood is a widely used biospecimen as it carries the potential to search for biomarkers in various diseases, which make standardization and optimization of blood collection procedures of high importance.

Among the application segments, the regenerative medicine segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Increasing demand for qualitative bio samples and increasing research in regenerative medicine is driving revenue growth of this segment. Additionally, research programs designed to increase R&D in sustainable medicine is expected to continue to support revenue growth of this segment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to improvements in lifescience research infrastructure and rising government investment in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomedicals. Increasing global population and expansion of biobanks in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biobanking Market Are :

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Biobanking Market Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Biobanking Market Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Biobanking Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

